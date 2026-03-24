Two kids of Odisha workers drown after falling in sewage tank in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Two young boys, children of migrant workers from Odisha, died after falling into a sewage tank near a private spinning mill in Vepadai near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.

The deceased, identified as M Logan Kumar (4), son of Mohan Kumar, and P Harishankar (3), son of Pradesh, had been reported missing since Sunday evening. Their parents, who are employed at the spinning mill and reside nearby, had immediately launched an extensive search. However, the children could not be traced even after several hours.

Later in the day, they were found inside the sewage tank located behind the spinning mill premises. The tank was allegedly left open. The children were rushed to the Pallipalayam Government Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The Veppadai police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.

Meanwhile, locals expressed concern over safety measures, especially with regard to open sewage structures in areas, where workers’ families, including children, reside.