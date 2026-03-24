Webcasting from 95% of polling booths in Nilgiris district

NILGIRIS: Webcasting of the polling process will be available in most of the polling stations in the Nilgiris district during the Assembly election next month.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru on Monday said that they are in the process of covering 95 percent of polling booths through webcasting, and the remaining five percent will be covered through CCTV cameras.

There are in all 736 polling stations in the three Assembly constituencies in the district.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate, the Collector said the Election Commission has given instructions for 100 percent webcasting. Only five percent will not be covered by webcasting, and they will be covered through CCTV cameras since those areas would be out of net coverage.

Sources in the district administration said CCTV cameras will be used at polling booths in some tribal areas in interior forests because internet is necessary for webcasting.

On Monday, the Collector allotted EVMs to the three Assembly constituencies in the district — Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, and Coonoor — through randomization.

The Collector assured to arrange vehicles for tribals in remote areas to cast their votes. "We are taking steps to ensure those above 85 years and those with a disability of more than 40 percent to cast postal votes.