Webcasting from 95% of polling booths in Nilgiris district

NILGIRIS: Webcasting of the polling process will be available in most of the polling stations in the Nilgiris district during the Assembly election next month.
District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru on Monday said that they are in the process of covering 95 percent of polling booths through webcasting, and the remaining five percent will be covered through CCTV cameras.
There are in all 736 polling stations in the three Assembly constituencies in the district.
Addressing the media at the Collectorate, the Collector said the Election Commission has given instructions for 100 percent webcasting. Only five percent will not be covered by webcasting, and they will be covered through CCTV cameras since those areas would be out of net coverage.
Sources in the district administration said CCTV cameras will be used at polling booths in some tribal areas in interior forests because internet is necessary for webcasting.
On Monday, the Collector allotted EVMs to the three Assembly constituencies in the district — Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, and Coonoor — through randomization.
The Collector assured to arrange vehicles for tribals in remote areas to cast their votes. "We are taking steps to ensure those above 85 years and those with a disability of more than 40 percent to cast postal votes.
We have identified 13 polling stations that had recorded lower turnout during the last assembly election, and steps are being taken to increase the vote percentage in those areas," the Collector further said.
She warned that cash over Rs 50,000 and jewels will be seized from tourists if they don't produce valid documents. "Seventy-one complaints related to the election model code of conduct have been received since the announcement of the election (between March 15 and 22).
The team members who have been conducting checks in vehicles and places have seized a total of Rs 2.59 crore, including Rs 41 lakh in cash and various goods worth Rs 2.18 cr. Out of this Rs 2.48 cr, (cash and goods included) have been returned to the persons concerned," she explained.
Superintendent of Police NS Nisha said 60 cases have been registered in this period over the seizure of banned tobacco products (22 kg worth Rs 11 lakh). Also, 52 litres of liquor were seized at the interstate borders and 25 cases have been registered in this regard.
Arrest warrants were issued to 147 history-sheeters.
Except Kakkanalla and Pattavayal, nine checkposts are being monitored by the police.