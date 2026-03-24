‘Will continue to be anti-BJP; goal is to contest in 234 seats’: T Velmurugan

A day after formally quitting the DMK-led alliance, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK) president T Velmurugan sat with TNIE’s S Kumaresan to respond to questions on whether his decision was opportunistic, would it help the AIADMK-BJP alliance and his party’s future plans.

You harshly criticised the DMK on Sunday for ignoring key demands for long. Why did you then participate in seat-sharing talks and wait till now to quit?

For the past five years, I have been raising our demands. Every time, the government said they would consider and kept giving us hope. Even right before the elections, the government continued to announce schemes and issue orders. For example, the government credited Rs 5,000 for women (as part of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai and a special package). Similarly, some demands of journalists and other groups were met at the last moment. So I believed our demands would also be fulfilled.

I expected that the government would take steps to meet our demands like releasing innocent Sri Lankan Tamils confined in special camps or issuing orders to prioritise Tamils in recruitment.

I told them clearly that I was not worried about how many seats we would get. I said fulfilling our 10 key demands was more important. But they did not agree to even five. That is when I realised that there was no point in continuing.

This decision is not about seats. Even now, I am ready to not contest. I can travel across Tamil Nadu and campaign for like-minded parties and candidates.