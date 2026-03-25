AIADMK functionary resigns, levels charges against ex-min Shanmugam

VILLUPURAM: AIADMK Villupuram town south secretary and a long-term functionary, R Pasupathy, resigned from the party on Tuesday and levelled several allegations against former minister and senior party leader C Ve Shanmugam.

Pasupathy announced his resignation, citing dissatisfaction with Shanmugam’s leadership and style of functioning. In his statement, Pasupathy alleged that grassroots-level party workers and long-time functionaries were being sidelined, while preference was allegedly being given to “benamis” and individuals belonging to Shanmugam’s community.

The development comes at a crucial juncture when political parties across the state are finalising candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shanmugam contested from the Villupuram constituency and lost to DMK's R Lakshmanan. Following that defeat, sources indicated that he has been reassessing his electoral prospects and is now preparing to contest from the Mailam constituency instead.

According to party sources, Shanmugam has already initiated groundwork in Mailam through close associates, including family members. However, his continued influence over candidate selection in Villupuram has allegedly triggered resentment among local functionaries.