CEAN protests TTDC’s eco-park, parking plans at Ooty Race Course, cites threat to fragile wetland

NILGIRIS: Representatives of the Confederation of Environment Association of Nilgiris (CEAN) staged a demonstration in front of the Race Course on Tuesday urging the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's (TTDC) and Udhagamandalam Municipal Corporation to stop their proposal to set up an Eco-park and multi-level car parking immediately,
TTDC has proposed to set up an eco-park and various infrastructures, including a cycling and walking track. The Ooty Race Course is a natural high-altitude wetland and one of the last remaining lung spaces in Udhagamandalam. It plays a critical role in groundwater recharge, flood regulation, and ecological balance. Recent proposals by the Tourism Department (Eco Park) and Municipal Administration (Multi-Level Car Park) threaten this fragile ecosystem.
"If the TTDC goes ahead with their plans to set up an Eco Park at Race Course in Ooty Town, we will not hesitate to prevent it. The land should be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, as no development works should be carried out in the wetland," said Arun Bellie, a representative of the association.
"Both the proposals are in violation of Rule 5.5 of the Hill Station Building Rules 1993 of Tamil Nadu government, as no construction shall be allowed in and around Racecourse within its vicinity up to 100 meters. Government departments cannot violate government rules.
Under Chapter 8 of the sanctioned Master Plan of Ooty, authorities are mandated to protect the lung space of the Racecourse, the Ooty Lake and the Botanical Garden. It is understood that no permission of Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) has been obtained. The government departments can't be law unto itself.
No clearance of the Tamilnadu Wetland Authority has been obtained under the Environment Protection Act 1986," said Chairman and Coordinator of Confederation of Environment Association of Nilgiris Surjit K Chaudhary.
The members demanded that Racecourse wetland should be handed over to the Forest Department for its conservation and protection, like Pallikaranai Lake of Chennai.