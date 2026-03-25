CEAN protests TTDC’s eco-park, parking plans at Ooty Race Course, cites threat to fragile wetland

NILGIRIS: Representatives of the Confederation of Environment Association of Nilgiris (CEAN) staged a demonstration in front of the Race Course on Tuesday urging the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's (TTDC) and Udhagamandalam Municipal Corporation to stop their proposal to set up an Eco-park and multi-level car parking immediately,

TTDC has proposed to set up an eco-park and various infrastructures, including a cycling and walking track. The Ooty Race Course is a natural high-altitude wetland and one of the last remaining lung spaces in Udhagamandalam. It plays a critical role in groundwater recharge, flood regulation, and ecological balance. Recent proposals by the Tourism Department (Eco Park) and Municipal Administration (Multi-Level Car Park) threaten this fragile ecosystem.

"If the TTDC goes ahead with their plans to set up an Eco Park at Race Course in Ooty Town, we will not hesitate to prevent it. The land should be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, as no development works should be carried out in the wetland," said Arun Bellie, a representative of the association.