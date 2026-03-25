Chennai Customs seizes ganja worth Rs 5 crore from youth arriving from Vietnam

CHENNAI: The Customs officials at Chennai airport have seized about 5kg of ganja worth Rs 5 crore from a youngster who landed here from Vietnam and arrested him.

A release said the seizure was made based on a specific intelligence received by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU). “Chennai Customs intercepted an Indian male passenger travelling from Vietnam to Chennai via Brunei on March 19. Examination of his check-in baggage led to the recovery of 10 airtight transparent polythene covered packets kept in the check-in baggage, containing 4.938 kg of green flowering/fruiting tops suspected to be Ganja, hidden among personal belongings,” the release said.

During preliminary enquiry, the passenger admitted that he was carrying the contraband. The passenger has been arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate for remand.

While warning youngsters against sponsored foreign travels, Chennai Customs highlighted that an analysis of recent cases reveals smuggling syndicates frequently target young individuals by funding their travel, accommodation, and other expenses, and subsequently use them to carry and deliver contraband in India.

“Involvement in such activities can ruin lives, as these are serious offences under the law that invite strict punishment and long-term legal consequences,” the release warned.