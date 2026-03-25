Delay in MGMGH police station construction causes space crunch, vehicles parked on hospital road in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Delay in completing the construction of a new police station building on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) campus has left police personnel grappling with severe space constraints, forcing them to park their vehicles, including those linked to crime cases, along the hospital road, causing congestion and inconvenience to patients and visitors.

Construction of the new police station building began in January 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh after the demolition of an old building and was scheduled for completion within six months. However, despite nearing completion, the project remains unfinished.

The old police station on the campus was initially established as an outpost 45 years ago and was later upgraded into a full-fledged police station to handle cases. Several areas on Vayalur road comes under the jurisdiction of this station, and it handles a heavy volume of cases every day, including those related to the hospital.

Since the building lacked adequate infrastructure and was old and dilapidated, police vehicles and those seized during investigation were parked on the hospital’s main driveway owing to lack of parking space.