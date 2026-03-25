Delay in MGMGH police station construction causes space crunch, vehicles parked on hospital road in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Delay in completing the construction of a new police station building on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) campus has left police personnel grappling with severe space constraints, forcing them to park their vehicles, including those linked to crime cases, along the hospital road, causing congestion and inconvenience to patients and visitors.
Construction of the new police station building began in January 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh after the demolition of an old building and was scheduled for completion within six months. However, despite nearing completion, the project remains unfinished.
The old police station on the campus was initially established as an outpost 45 years ago and was later upgraded into a full-fledged police station to handle cases. Several areas on Vayalur road comes under the jurisdiction of this station, and it handles a heavy volume of cases every day, including those related to the hospital.
Since the building lacked adequate infrastructure and was old and dilapidated, police vehicles and those seized during investigation were parked on the hospital’s main driveway owing to lack of parking space.
In a bid to address these issues, the Tiruchy city police laid the foundation for the new 1,520-sqft single-storey building which will have eight rooms, including offices for the inspector and sub-inspector and a parking area. Fund for the project came from a private contract firm carrying out construction work on the hospital campus.
Activists and residents have decried the delay in the completion of the project and the prolonged inconvenience caused to patients and visitors.
Speaking to TNIE, a police officer said, “Every day we receive new cases, and managing congestion and parking has become a major challenge.
Maintaining records and documents in temporary rooms is also difficult.”
When contacted, a city police official said, “Only the electrical works are pending. Once these are completed, the station will be ready. Since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, the inauguration will take place immediately after the election.”