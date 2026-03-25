DMK sidelined Kanimozhi as she poses threat to Udhayanidhi, alleges NTK chief Seeman

VELLORE: Naam Tamil Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman tore into DMK, claiming the Dravidian major has decided against giving Assembly seat to Kanimozhi as she is perceived as a threat to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s eventual succession.

He also asked how DMK could give additional seats to Communist parties by “sidelining Karunanidhi’s daughter”. He was speaking to reporters after addressing the public during an election campaign near Old Bus Stand in Vellore on Tuesday.

Seeman also dismissed claims that senior leader S Ramadoss had been sidelined, and praised the veteran PMK leader’s contribution to social justice.

Taking a dig at the centre, the NTK chief criticised its economic policies such as privatisation, liberalisation and globalisation, alleging they (the union government) made the country dependent on external factors. Referring to remarks attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a possible difficult period ahead, he said, “They themselves are creating such situations.”

Meanwhile, while addressing the public seeking votes for candidates at Ambur Bypass Road in Tirupattur, Seeman said, “If you wish to live with bribery and corruption, vote for AIADMK or DMK. If you want change, give us a chance. With one vote, I will transform this state into one having world-class facilities in five years,” he added.