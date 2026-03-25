Flying squad seizes Rs 81K from SHG leader in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A flying squad team seized Rs 81,300 to deposit in a bank account from a self-help group (SHG) leader on Monday. She was made to run pillar to post between Uthangarai and Krishnagiri for two days, until Krishnagiri District Election Officer C Dinesh Kumar intervened and assured that she would receive the amount on Wednesday.

J Sampoornam (41) of Vadukanur village near Uthangarai was carrying Rs 81,300 amount to deposit in a bank at Karapattu village, which is 4 km away from her village, on a two-wheeler.

She heads the 'Thamaraikani' SHG. After collecting Rs 24,300 from SHG members to be deposited and Rs 57,000 to pay for a gold loan pledged in the same bank, she started from her village.

However, within a few minutes, she was intercepted by an election flying squad with the amount and was taken to the Uthangarai taluk office. Later, she was asked to reach out to the Krishnagiri collectorate.

She said," I have SHG records which are essential to deposit the amount, and we deposit money at the bank twice a month. Despite showing the record book and details of the SHG account and the transaction details of my personal amount to repay the gold loan, officials did not consider my request.

I was asked to come to Krishnagiri, which is 60 km away, on Monday. Again on Tuesday, I had to go with my husband, a painter who lost his daily wage of Rs 750 for this. People should not be harassed in the name of the Model Code of Conduct."