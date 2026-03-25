Flying squad seizes Rs 81K from SHG leader in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A flying squad team seized Rs 81,300 to deposit in a bank account from a self-help group (SHG) leader on Monday. She was made to run pillar to post between Uthangarai and Krishnagiri for two days, until Krishnagiri District Election Officer C Dinesh Kumar intervened and assured that she would receive the amount on Wednesday.
J Sampoornam (41) of Vadukanur village near Uthangarai was carrying Rs 81,300 amount to deposit in a bank at Karapattu village, which is 4 km away from her village, on a two-wheeler.
She heads the 'Thamaraikani' SHG. After collecting Rs 24,300 from SHG members to be deposited and Rs 57,000 to pay for a gold loan pledged in the same bank, she started from her village.
However, within a few minutes, she was intercepted by an election flying squad with the amount and was taken to the Uthangarai taluk office. Later, she was asked to reach out to the Krishnagiri collectorate.
She said," I have SHG records which are essential to deposit the amount, and we deposit money at the bank twice a month. Despite showing the record book and details of the SHG account and the transaction details of my personal amount to repay the gold loan, officials did not consider my request.
I was asked to come to Krishnagiri, which is 60 km away, on Monday. Again on Tuesday, I had to go with my husband, a painter who lost his daily wage of Rs 750 for this. People should not be harassed in the name of the Model Code of Conduct."
Two more women held in district
Another woman, M Sangeetha (33) of Periyakoundanoor village near Uthangarai, was heading to her village from Ettipatti on a two-wheeler with Rs 68,000 in cash withdrawn from a bank by her relative. She was on the way to Uthangarai to buy construction materials for her house. This amount was also seized near Vadukanur on Monday.
In another case, K Manimekala (42) of Mathur on Friday went to Shoolagiri with Rs 61,000 to pay college fees for her son, but she was asked to pay it on Monday. While she was returning with the money, it was seized by the flying squad at the Mathur toll gate on Friday. Following this, she had to visit Krishnagiri Collectorate on Saturday and Tuesday.
When TNIE took these issues to the District Election Officer, C Dinesh Kumar, he assured them that he would enquire into the matter and release the amount on Wednesday. "I have already instructed officials to not harass people, provided they have sufficient documents. I will reiterate these instructions to them again."