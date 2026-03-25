Four-year-old girl run over by car inside school campus in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: A four-year-old kindergarten girl died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a school owner’s friend inside a private matriculation school premises at Chindhamani near Puliyangudi on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Siva Yazhini, daughter of Marisamy from Nerkattumseval village.

According to sources, the UKG student was waiting on the school grounds to return home in the evening when a car entering the campus allegedly struck her. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sources said the child’s parents were not immediately informed about the incident. When she did not return home on the school bus and only her school bag reached home, her parents contacted the school. They were allegedly informed about the incident by other students. Shocked, the family and relatives rushed to the school and later learnt that the child had died at the hospital.

Condemning the alleged delay in communication and demanding action against those responsible, the girls’ relatives and villagers staged a road blockade near Chindhamani on the Tenkasi-Madurai national highway for over three hours.

Police said the driver has been detained, and an inquiry is underway. Attempts to reach SP G S Madhavan for a comment were unsuccessful.