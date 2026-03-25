Hit by Chinese imports, uPVC window makers demand probe in Chennai

CHENNAI: India’s uPVC window profile manufacturers have raised the alarm over a surge in low-cost imports from China, warning that aggressive pricing is eroding domestic market share and threatening the viability of a Rs 13,000 crore industry.

Manufacturers in Tamil Nadu have urged the centre to initiate an anti-dumping investigation and enforce mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compliance at ports of entry.

Addressing reporters in Chennai on Tuesday, All India uPVC Profile Manufacturers Association president Iniyan Shivam said Chinese suppliers now control around 51% of the domestic market, leaving Indian manufacturers with a 49% share. “This is the tipping point and our survival is at stake,” said Senthil Murugan, chief executive of Erode-based Intact uPVC Systems.

Industry representatives said imported profiles are being sold well below domestic production costs and, in some cases, even undercut raw material prices. They said the distortion is partly driven by India’s duty structure. While raw materials such as PVC resin and titanium dioxide attract higher anti-dumping duties, finished products imported from China face relatively lower levies.

The cost of uPVC window profiles in India ranges between Rs 130 and Rs 180 per kg, while imported products are available at as low as Rs 90 per kg.