Inpatients, attendants seek absentee voting facility, urge ECI to allow ballots in medical emergencies in TN

COIMBATORE: Inpatients and their attendants at hospitals are demanding the introduction of absentee voting facilities, which will allow voters who cannot physically reach their designated polling booths on election day to cast their votes.

Patients and attendants at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) pointed out that the hospital currently has around 1,200 inpatients. With each patient accompanied by at least one attendant, the total number of potential voters at the hospital exceeds 2,500.

Similar situations exist across hundreds of government and private medical facilities in every district. They urged the Election Commission to consider options such as postal ballots or mobile voting booths for such cases. They requested that these provisions be introduced at least for future elections.

As an immediate measure, they suggested setting up temporary polling booths in a safe, accessible location near hospital premises (wherever possible) so that attendants and patients can vote without leaving the hospital vicinity.

"Postal voting is currently restricted to specific categories like armed forces personnel, government employees, senior citizens above 85 years, and persons with disabilities. There is no general absentee voting system in place. This makes it extremely difficult for many people admitted in hospitals," said M Shobana Devi, a PhD scholar from Pollachi.

"I am here to take care of my mother who has undergone cardiac surgery. My village is not very far, but I cannot leave her alone. If there was a provision for postal voting or hospital-based voting or nearby for people stuck in medical emergencies, it would help thousands like us," she added.