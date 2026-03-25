Madurai HC seeks DVAC report on fire licence process amid forgery, bribery allegations in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Taking note of allegations of forgery and bribery in the fire & rescue services department in Thoothukudi, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a report from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the procedure for granting or renewing fire licence, role of the officials involved, details and status of files relating to forged licences, among others.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the directions while hearing a petition filed by G Senthilkumar, a fireman from Thoothukudi, seeking CBI investigation into two cases filed in connection with the recovery of Rs 2.61 lakh by DVAC from the office of the deputy director of fire and rescue services, Saravana Babu, in Tirunelveli, in November 2025.

While the DVAC registered a case against Saravana Babu and Senthilkumar in connection with the money seizure, Perumalpuram police booked a case on a complaint lodged by Saravana Babu alleging a conspiracy to frame him.

Senthilkumar had alleged in the petition that the unaccounted cash was planted by some individuals in collusion with the officials of the department who were affected by a bribery complaint lodged by Saravana Babu in 2021.

Meanwhile, another fireman, D Ananth, who was among the accused in the case registered by Perumalpuram police, filed an impleading petition alleging that Saravana Babu received bribe for issuing fire licence and Senthilkumar acted as his agent.

Since both parties levelled forgery and corruption charges, Justice Pugalendhi raised the above queries and adjourned the case to March 26. Further, the judge said the DVAC should verify the money trail and cull out the truth.