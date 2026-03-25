March 26 last date for poll roll enrolment in TN; CEO issues strict exit poll rules

CHENNAI: The clock is ticking on the deadline as only two days remain for eligible voters to enrol in the electoral rolls to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections. Those who register by March 26 will be eligible to vote, while applications submitted from March 27 will be considered only after the polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik has issued strict instructions regarding the release of exit poll results. The CEO said conducting, publishing or publicising exit polls through any media will be prohibited during the notified period from 7 am on April 9 to 6.30 pm on April 29.

She also clarified that opinion polls and similar survey results cannot be displayed on electronic media during the 48 hours preceding the close of polling. She said media houses and related stakeholders should strictly comply with these regulations.