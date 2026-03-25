Mixed response to minister Sivasankar in TN's Kunnam as farmers cite unfulfilled demands, civic issues

PERAMBALUR: With Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar all set for his re-election bid seeking people’s mandate from Kunnam Assembly constituency, mixed responses emerge from the poll ground regarding the performance of the two-time MLA, who has managed to build a good rapport with local communities but failed to fulfil long-pending demands.
In Kunnam Assembly constituency, which falls under Perambalur district and covers a vast area of Ariyalur district, agriculture is the backbone of the economy. In Alathur and Kunnam taluks, cotton, maize, turmeric, and shallots are widely cultivated, while in Sendurai, cashew cultivation is prominent, alongside the operation of private cement industries.
However, despite being home to a minister, the constituency is deprived of much-needed facilities in agriculture. Citing their dependence on agriculture to make a living, farmers have been demanding the setting up of direct procurement centres (DPCs), but in vain. Additionally, many point out that the constituency lags behind in civic matters and also faces drinking water-related issues.
Earlier known as Varagur, Kunnam has seen a close fight between the DMK and AIADMK over the decades. Between 1967 and 2006, AIADMK won six times, while DMK secured four victories. After delimitation, DMK has won two out of three Assembly elections. While Sivasankar won in 2011 and 2021, his close contestant, RT Ramachandran from AIADMK, opted out of politics recently.
Being a two-time MLA — elected twice from Kunnam and once chosen from the erstwhile Andimadam — Sivasankar, who has held key portfolios such as transport and electricity in the DMK cabinet since 2021, has catapulted himself as a prominent figure in the Kunnam constituency.
As Sivasankar, who also serves as the party’s Ariyalur district secretary, contests again, the welfare measures he has so far implemented in the region, coupled with his failures, would most likely influence his likelihood of winning.
Stating that the minister has implemented several government schemes in Kunnam,
C Vadivel, a resident, said, “He (Sivasankar) has set up many facilities in the constituency, brought about improvements in education, ensured the availability of basic amenities, and launched new bus services.”
While the minister enjoys certain support, residents have also complained about his inaction. “Despite having a minister in our constituency, some issues remain unresolved here. The construction of Kottarai Dam across the Marudaiyaru has been ongoing for nine years. The project should be finished quickly and opened for public use,” said S Ragavan, a social activist from Perali.
Demands need to be addressed in Perambalur as well. Ranking third in TN for cattle rearing and milk production, Perambalur is home to a large number of dairy farmers. However, the district, whose major segments are part of the Kunnam constituency, lacks 24x7 veterinary hospitals to treat various ailments, including lung issues and bone fractures.
Another activist, C Murugan from Sendurai, further stressed the need for a government women’s arts college, the conversion of abandoned quarries into green spaces, and the establishment of a deer sanctuary.
Though Sivasankar, who belongs to the Vanniyar community, has built a good rapport with people over the past five years, he faces challenges within his community due to the 2019 clash in Ponparappi, where Dalit households were attacked, leading to cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against PMK members.
Sivasankar had reportedly assured to take steps to withdraw the case against PMK members during the 2021 election, but no progress has been made, observers said. Moreover, his opposition to the proposed 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars within the MBC quota may also cause an impact. His argument that the move could limit opportunities for the community, compared to the existing 20% MBC quota, had drawn mixed reactions.
The minister has also been banking on the support of alliance partner VCK, which may consolidate Dalit votes in his favour. He also has some backing from the Muslim community, particularly in Labbaikudikadu. At the same time, Sivasankar seems to have gained support among Dalits, partly due to his active role in protests following the death of NEET aspirant Anitha from Kuzhumur and his efforts in ensuring the electoral success of VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.
On the AIADMK side, the party is yet to officially announce its candidate. However, Dr K Kolanchinathan, joint secretary of the party’s state medical wing, is likely to contest. A native of Perambalur, Kolanchinathan is a member of the Udayar community – a major voter base. With the support of alliance partner PMK, he is expected to attract Vanniyar votes if given a seat.