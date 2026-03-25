Mixed response to minister Sivasankar in TN's Kunnam as farmers cite unfulfilled demands, civic issues

PERAMBALUR: With Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar all set for his re-election bid seeking people’s mandate from Kunnam Assembly constituency, mixed responses emerge from the poll ground regarding the performance of the two-time MLA, who has managed to build a good rapport with local communities but failed to fulfil long-pending demands.

In Kunnam Assembly constituency, which falls under Perambalur district and covers a vast area of Ariyalur district, agriculture is the backbone of the economy. In Alathur and Kunnam taluks, cotton, maize, turmeric, and shallots are widely cultivated, while in Sendurai, cashew cultivation is prominent, alongside the operation of private cement industries.

However, despite being home to a minister, the constituency is deprived of much-needed facilities in agriculture. Citing their dependence on agriculture to make a living, farmers have been demanding the setting up of direct procurement centres (DPCs), but in vain. Additionally, many point out that the constituency lags behind in civic matters and also faces drinking water-related issues.

Earlier known as Varagur, Kunnam has seen a close fight between the DMK and AIADMK over the decades. Between 1967 and 2006, AIADMK won six times, while DMK secured four victories. After delimitation, DMK has won two out of three Assembly elections. While Sivasankar won in 2011 and 2021, his close contestant, RT Ramachandran from AIADMK, opted out of politics recently.