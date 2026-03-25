Newlywed woman dies by suicide near railway station in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old newly-married woman died by suicide near Pattabiram railway station on Monday. The deceased, Sandhya, a resident of Pattabiram Chathiram near Avadi, was employed at a private investment banking company in Guindy. She had married Karthik (30), also a private bank employee, on February 22.

The police said a post-marriage reception was recently held at Karthik’s residence. Following the event, Sandhya returned to her mother’s house along with relatives. On Monday evening, she allegedly left home saying she was going to a nearby market but did not return. Later, she was found dead near the railway station.

On information, the Avadi Government Railway Police recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that Sandhya had been under emotional distress following a disagreement with her husband over the grand scale of the reception. Police sources said she was reportedly uncomfortable with the expenditure. Further investigation is being carried out by the Thirumangalam revenue divisonal officer as per the procedure.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)