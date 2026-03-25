No open display of party symbols, Coimbatore village keeps 25-year streak of political harmony
COIMBATORE: The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the election period does not pose any challenge to the authorities when it comes to Kalappanayakanpalayam village in Coimbatore. Removing or masking all political symbols, statues, advertisements from public view to ensure a level-playing field and electoral neutrality is not at all required here; it has been the case for the last 25 years.
What makes Kalappanayakanpalayam unique is that the village has a policy of not allowing any exposition of political identities. With no party flags, banners, wall advertisements, flagpoles, or any political symbols to be removed or hidden in line with the MCC, the village remains calm, without the usual poll-time buzz.
Upon TNIE’s visit, the residents explained that since 1991 they have collectively decided not to allow any political symbols inside their village, and this unanimous decision has been strictly followed for the last 25 years. The reason for the collective rejection can be traced to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.
The assassination had sent shock waves across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu where it took place. Clashes broke out between members of different parties in Kalappanayakanpalayam, causing severe loss to the public. As even friends turned into enemies due to differing political stances, the entire village collectively decided to reject all political identities. All party flagpoles were removed. No one was allowed to put up wall advertisements, banners, and it became a regular practice,” said K Ramalingam, a panchayat member.
Recalling those days, P Prabhu (43), a daily wage labourer, said, “I was a school student when the incident happened. The village had supporters of different political parties. At the time, a sudden clash broke out due to varied political stands. It was later sorted out following police intervention. Thereafter, everyone decided to avoid displaying their political identities in public,” he said.
“We might differ on ideologies, but we are either friends or relatives in the village. In fact, this practice keeps alive political harmony,” he added.
Ramalingam said they even follow the practice during the political campaigns. “If a candidate comes for campaigning, we ask to display political flags sparingly. They also respect our practice,” he added.
The neighbouring villages of Somayampalayam and Kasturinaickenpalayam have also been following this practice for over 10 years, said P Premkumar of Somayampalayam, pointing out that his village had faced an issue between two different groups of people around a decade ago over the installation of flag poles. “Thereafter, we decided to avoid keeping any party symbols in the open,” he said.
U Senthilkumar, secretary of the Somayampalayam Panchayat under which the three villages fall, said three of the five villages in the panchayat have been following the practice. “Even during the launch of government schemes, people ask us to avoid the portraits of political figures.
They allow them in some major events, but those will be removed soon after the events. Some villages in Coimbatore avoid bursting crackers for Deepavali to avoid disturbing birds. Likewise, this practice helps us avoid issues over different political stances,” Senthilkumar reasoned.