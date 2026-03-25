No open display of party symbols, Coimbatore village keeps 25-year streak of political harmony

COIMBATORE: The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the election period does not pose any challenge to the authorities when it comes to Kalappanayakanpalayam village in Coimbatore. Removing or masking all political symbols, statues, advertisements from public view to ensure a level-playing field and electoral neutrality is not at all required here; it has been the case for the last 25 years.

What makes Kalappanayakanpalayam unique is that the village has a policy of not allowing any exposition of political identities. With no party flags, banners, wall advertisements, flagpoles, or any political symbols to be removed or hidden in line with the MCC, the village remains calm, without the usual poll-time buzz.

Upon TNIE’s visit, the residents explained that since 1991 they have collectively decided not to allow any political symbols inside their village, and this unanimous decision has been strictly followed for the last 25 years. The reason for the collective rejection can be traced to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.

The assassination had sent shock waves across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu where it took place. Clashes broke out between members of different parties in Kalappanayakanpalayam, causing severe loss to the public. As even friends turned into enemies due to differing political stances, the entire village collectively decided to reject all political identities. All party flagpoles were removed. No one was allowed to put up wall advertisements, banners, and it became a regular practice,” said K Ramalingam, a panchayat member.