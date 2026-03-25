Off the cuff | Code of select conduct

Observers on a field trip

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has repeatedly stressed that IAS and IRS officers appointed as election observers must remain within their allotted constituencies. Yet, lapses appear to persist. On Saturday, vehicles marked “General Observer” were spotted at the Thanjavur Museum in the old collectorate building. Enquiries revealed the officers were not assigned to any constituency in Thanjavur district, but to neighbouring areas. Whether this was causal detour or an avoidable breach is unclear. Perhaps, one might quip, they were drawn out of curiosity about the famed “Kudavolai” system of Chola era.

N Ramesh