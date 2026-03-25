PMK submits list of 30 preferred seats to AIADMK day after alliance pact

CHENNAI: A day after inking a poll pact with the AIADMK for 18 Assembly seats, the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss has submitted a list of around 30 constituencies, signalling its preferences ahead of seat allocation.

According to party sources, the PMK has expressed strong interest in contesting from Gummidipoondi, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Cheyyur, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Sholingur, Ranipet, Arcot, Anaikattu, Uthangarai (SC), Mettur, Pennagaram, Pappireddipatti, Harur (SC), Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Gingee, Mailam and Tindivanam (SC), among others across delta and southern districts.

Sources said the list has been prepared based on the party’s past electoral performance, particularly in the 2016 Assembly elections when the PMK contested independently and secured between 10% and 28% vote share in several of these segments. Sources added that PMK leaders are hopeful the AIADMK leadership will likely finalise and announce the constituency-wise allocation by Wednesday morning.