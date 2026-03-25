Three get life term, Rs 5K fine in 2021 Tirunelveli Seevalaperi temple priest murder

TIRUNELVELI: The III Additional Sessions Court in Tirunelveli has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of a temple priest belonging to BC community in Seevalaperi, a case that had triggered tension between two communities.

The convicts, identified as Thangapandi (29), Pechukutti (29) and Murugan (28), all from the MBC community and history-sheeters, were found guilty of murdering Chidambaram alias Durai (41), a priest at the Sudalaimadasamy temple.

According to the prosecution, the murder occurred following a dispute over the setting up of shops near the temple during its annual festival. The Seevalaperi police registered a case and arrested the accused along with a few others. After completion of the trial, III Additional Sessions Judge Robinson George, upon examining the evidence, convicted the three.

The court awarded life imprisonment to all three under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, they were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment under Section 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) and two years under Section 148 (rioting with deadly weapons).