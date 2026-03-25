Tirunelveli halwa shops hit by LPG shortage, some cut production or shut doors amid rising prices

TIRUNELVELI: The storied halwa shops of Tirunelveli have started facing the heat of the LPG crisis as fuel shortage has forced a few outlets to cut their production. While a few shops have increased the price of the sweet, others have shuttered their doors completely. Shop owners, who have already slashed production by nearly 50%, warn that the crisis is creating a “Covid lockdown-like scenario” for the industry.

According to sources from the food safety department, shops in Tirunelveli produce around 2,500kg to 3,000kg of halwa daily. Some outlets even sell their stock online. “This volume increases to over 5,000kg during festivals like Pongal, as a lot of locals purchase halwa for their friends and family in Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities,” they added.

Speaking to reporters, Siva Subramanian, owner of the 50-year-old Santhi Sweets, said, “We usually produce 1,000 kg of halwa per day. At least 70% of the gas we buy is used for making halwa, and the rest is used for other sweets. We purchase eight to nine commercial LPG cylinders daily only for making halwa.

Now, it has come down to three to four. Since the gas agency has told us that it would not be possible for it to continue supplying even these four cylinders, we are planning to close our shop on Wednesday or Thursday. We have already reduced halwa production by nearly half. We do not have the facility to use firewood in our production unit. Even if we start using it, neighbours may complain about smoke,” he added.