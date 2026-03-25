Tirunelveli halwa shops hit by LPG shortage, some cut production or shut doors amid rising prices

TIRUNELVELI: The storied halwa shops of Tirunelveli have started facing the heat of the LPG crisis as fuel shortage has forced a few outlets to cut their production. While a few shops have increased the price of the sweet, others have shuttered their doors completely. Shop owners, who have already slashed production by nearly 50%, warn that the crisis is creating a “Covid lockdown-like scenario” for the industry.
According to sources from the food safety department, shops in Tirunelveli produce around 2,500kg to 3,000kg of halwa daily. Some outlets even sell their stock online. “This volume increases to over 5,000kg during festivals like Pongal, as a lot of locals purchase halwa for their friends and family in Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities,” they added.
Speaking to reporters, Siva Subramanian, owner of the 50-year-old Santhi Sweets, said, “We usually produce 1,000 kg of halwa per day. At least 70% of the gas we buy is used for making halwa, and the rest is used for other sweets. We purchase eight to nine commercial LPG cylinders daily only for making halwa.
Now, it has come down to three to four. Since the gas agency has told us that it would not be possible for it to continue supplying even these four cylinders, we are planning to close our shop on Wednesday or Thursday. We have already reduced halwa production by nearly half. We do not have the facility to use firewood in our production unit. Even if we start using it, neighbours may complain about smoke,” he added.
He said that over 50 workers in his shop may lose their jobs. “I paid salaries to my workers during the Covid lockdown in 2020. I will try to do the same this time as well till the situation in Gulf countries improves,” he added. It may be noted that due to the popularity of Santhi Sweets, there are more than 100 halwa shops operated by different persons under the same name across Tirunelveli city.
Paramasivan, owner of the 40-year-old Chandravilas, said he had attempted to use firewood but could not continue it due to various reasons. “I cannot prepare even half of my products using firewood. I am planning to close my shop,” he said. Even though the popular ‘iruttukadai’ halwa shop, which was founded by Krishna Singh in 1900 near Nellaiappar temple, continues to operate, it has increased the price of the sweet from Rs 400 to Rs 440 per kg, due to the shortage of cylinders.
According to halwa shop owners, the usage of water from the Thamirabarani River is what mainly gives their halwa its distinctive taste. Apart from Tirunelveli, the sweet confection is also popularly prepared in Alangulam and Tenkasi.