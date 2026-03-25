TMC(M) leader Vasan allotted 5 seats in NDA, to contest on BJP symbol

CHENNAI: The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), led by GK Vasan, has been allocated five seats in the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu for the Assembly elections. Vasan said the TMC(M) will contest on the BJP’s Lotus symbol. TMMK founder John Pandian has been allocated one seat.

So far, 62 seats have been allocated to allies, and 172 remain. Since a few more minor allies are to be accommodated, the AIADMK is likely to contest fewer seats this time. In 2021, the AIADMK on its own contested in 179 seats, while allies contested 12 seats on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

Vasan signed the seat-sharing agreement at the residence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the presence of the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal. Vasan said that the TMC (M) has been allocated Kumbakonam, Oddanchatram, Erode West, Killiyoor, and Ranipet.

Asked whether the allocation of constituencies took place according to his wish, Vasan said, “The number of seats and allocation of constituencies have been finalised on mutual agreement. Since there are certain technical issues in getting the bicycle symbol, the TMC(M) is contesting in the Lotus symbol.”

In 2021 polls, TMC(M) got six seats and contested on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

TMMK founder John Pandian called on EPS and signed an agreement for contesting in one constituency — Rajapalayam (General). In light of his continued demand for the delisting of Devendrakula Vellalars from the SC list, he said that the allocation of a general-category constituency is a first step towards that.