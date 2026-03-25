Youth wing cadres must work for DMK’s victory, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

MADURAI/SIVAGANGAI/DINDIGUL: Udhayanidhi Stalin, deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary, on Tuesday said youth wing cadres should play a decisive role in delivering a massive victory for the DMK by taking the government’s welfare schemes to people.

Addressing youth wing meetings in Dindigul, Madurai and Sivagangai on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi said earning public trust through direct engagement would be crucial in the electoral battle. Further, Udhayanidhi alleged that the BJP is attempting to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu through “backdoor strategies”, but it would not succeed.

He also accused the Union government of withholding funds due to Tamil Nadu and criticised the AIADMK for supporting such actions.

Taking a swipe at AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said the party leadership appeared to be aligned with Delhi rather than representing the State’s interests. Ministers P. Moorthy, Thangam Thennarasu, K R Periyakaruppan, and K K S S R Ramachandran, I Periyasamy and others were present.



Udhaya’s car checked twice

Flying squad officials checked the car of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Kalwarpatti checkpoint on Monday night. Udhayanidhi travelled by car from Karur to Dindigul to take part in a youth wing meeting.

A monitoring team that was conducting vehicle checks near Vedasandur on the Karur-Dindigul four-lane National Highway, checked his car. In the evening around 5 pm, officials also inspected his car on way to Dindigul on Kodai Road near Nilakottai.