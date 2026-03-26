1,033 candidates, 65-page booklet and one bizarre day of polling in Erode

ERODE: On a summer morning in June 1996, Modakurichi woke up to an election unlike any India had ever seen. Voters were handed a thick, 65-page booklet filled with names of 1,033 candidates. Inside cramped polling booths, people flipped through page after page, searching for their candidate, while officials struggled to keep the process moving.

That year, over 1,000 farmers were in the electoral fray as independents. The Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations had decided to swamp the electoral field with over 1,000 candidates to draw attention to their 32 long-pending demands.

While elections across Tamil Nadu were held on May 2 in 233 constituencies, polling in Modakurichi was deferred by a full month to June 2. Symbols such as ‘one pen, ‘two pens’, and ‘three pens’ had to be allotted to candidates. The then Chief Election Commissioner, TN Seshan, also arrived in Modakurichi to take stock of the unprecedented situation.

“In those days, the election fee was only `250. So, many individuals filed their nominations as independent candidates. Before the nomination deadline, we demanded money from party candidates to withdraw the papers of farmers,” C Nallasamy, the association secretary, who played a key role in the unique form of protest told TNIE.

“We mobilised 1,350 farmers and filed nominations. However, 1,029 candidates were selected during the scrutiny of nominations. Seshan came to Modakurichi and met us. He also said that our reform demands were just. Later, some of our electoral reform demands came into effect.