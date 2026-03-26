Beware of attempts to create rifts within alliance, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: As means to cooling the high tempers within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance following the completion of seat-sharing discussions, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to his party workers on Wednesday and thanked all alliance parties, particularly those who brought down their demands for the wellbeing of the alliance and Tamil Nadu. Stating that efforts were being made to create fissures within the alliance by spreading false information, he urged all cadre to treat every party and their symbols as DMK’s own and ensure their victories.

In his letter, Stalin took a conciliatory tone and acknowledged the role of DMK’s allies in sustaining the alliance. “The contribution of our ideological allies, who stood with us in achieving governance and development, is extremely important. Recognising this, seat-sharing talks were conducted in a democratic manner,” he said.

Stating that the new parties in the alliance made negotiations more complex, he said that discussions were held with all alliance leaders and agreements were reached.

Expressing his gratitude to leaders of alliance partners — including the CPI, CPM, VCK and MDMK — for their flexibility during negotiations, he said, “Our alliance leaders, with affection and commitment to the continuation of the Dravidian model government, held consultations within their parties and after multiple rounds of talks, arrived at decisions wholeheartedly,” he said.