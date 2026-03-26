Boy drowns while bathing in Ranipet lake, two friends die in bid to save him

RANIPET: Three minor boys drowned while bathing in the Maniyampattu lake in Ranipet’s SIPCOT area on Wednesday.

The boys were identified as Parthiban Selvam (13), Niteesh Saravanan (14) and Niteesh Kaalakannan (13). All the three are residents of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar near SIPCOT.

Police said the incident occurred around 11 am when the boys went for a bath since their school was shut for holidays. As per preliminary investigation, one of them slipped into a deeper area in the lake and the other two went to rescue him. However, all three drowned.

Hearing their cries for help, residents rushed to the lake, pulled them out and shifted them to a private hospital. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police sent the bodies to Walajapet Government Hospital for postmortem, and later handed them over to the parents. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 194 of the BNS.