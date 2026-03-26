CM Stalin slams BJP-led centre for LPG shortage, rushing through trans bill

CHENNAI: Raising concerns over the proposed amendments to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 and the ongoing cooking gas shortage, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP-led union government of failing to address pressing issues and attempting to divert public attention.

On the proposed amendments to the 2019 Transgender Persons Act, Stalin stressed the need for wider consultation and consensus-building with the transgender community. “The proposed amendments to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 cannot be pushed through without listening to the very people whose rights and lives it will affect,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Stalin further pointed out that opposition from within the transgender community should serve as a moment for introspection rather than enforcement. “When a law, framed in the name of protection, is being opposed by the community itself, it calls for reflection, not imposition. The union government must pause, engage, and build a genuine consensus with transgender persons before moving forward,” he said.

With the Rajya Sabha passing the bill on Wednesday, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, has now been passed by both houses of the parliament.