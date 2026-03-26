DMK Minister Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy in Thoothukudi ticket race

THOOTHUKUDI: With the political parties busy on seat sharing and selecting competent candidates, all eyes are on the DMK party's headquarters to know candidates contesting from Thoothukudi assembly constituency. Siblings Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy are eyeing the same DMK ticket for the Assembly constituency.

Four aspirants filed nominations to contest from Thoothukudi constituency on DMK ticket, which includes Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan; her brother and Thoothukudi corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy; DMK's state fishermen wing deputy organiser Florence and Thoothukudi corporation paguthi sabha member Arthur Machado.

Geetha Jeevan, a three-time MLA, has held Cabinet portfolios in 2006 and 2021 and currently serves as the district secretary of the party’s north unit covering Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam. She is the only woman district secretary in the party and is known for being approachable among cadres and the public.

Jegan Periyasamy entered electoral politics as Mayor in 2022 after working for the party in earlier campaigns. As mayor, he oversaw restoration work following the December 2023 floods and took up infrastructure improvements across the corporation’s 60 wards.

Both leaders are children of former DMK strongman N Periyasamy and belong to the Nadar community. Considering the capacities of the new political outfits' and alliance parties, the top brass of the DMK party will decide on the contestant, sources added.

The Parathar fishermen community, which forms the majority in at least seven wards of the Thoothukudi corporation, has renewed its demand for stronger political representation in the district.

Community representatives pointed out that despite their significant presence in the coastal town and their long-standing contribution to the region’s socio-economic life, the community has not secured adequate representation in key elected positions for decades.

JLP Roche Victoria was the only MLA represented the Paravar community in 1952 from Thoothukudi.