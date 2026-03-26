DMK MP seeks action against TN BJP chief under Money Laundering Act

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP R Girirajan has approached the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the ED to register a case under the PMLA against two BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, and take appropriate action, a source said on Thursday.

He claimed that an FIR was originally registered by the Tambaram police against Nagenthran and Kesava Vinayagam, former state general secretary of the BJP, in connection with an electoral offence involving the transportation of Rs 3.98 crore allegedly intended to induce voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-CID.

"Nagenthran and Kesava Vinayagam were allegedly involved in an electoral offence related to the transportation of Rs 3.98 crore intended for voter inducement.

The incident occurred on April 6, 2024.

Two suspects, identified as Satish Perumal and Naveen, were found in possession of the money in a train compartment at Tambaram railway station," Girirajan said.

"Both Perumal and Naveen confessed to the police that they were carrying the money to distribute to voters in the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of Nainar Nagenthran, who was the BJP candidate from Tirunelveli at the time," the DMK MP alleged.

"The act amounted to offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The materials collected during the investigation disclose the commission of serious cognisable offences, including conspiracy and cheating, thereby attracting provisions relating to 'proceeds of crime' as defined under Section 2(1)(u) of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act," Girirajan submitted.

He therefore sought a direction from the court to the Enforcement Directorate to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA against Nagenthran and Vinayagam, conduct a thorough investigation, and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.