Freebie culture has ruined Tamil Nadu, led to unemployment: NTK chief Seeman

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: The DMK and the AIADMK have ruined Tamil Nadu by giving many freebies, which has led to unemployment in the state, said NTK chief Seeman in Krishnagiri, on Wednesday. However, over one crore migrant workers are working in the state, he added.
Campaigning for his party candidates in Krishnagiri, Seeman said, "In the name of freebies, the DMK and the AIADMK have ruined our people for many decades. Essential departments like education and health should be free, yet private players are earning a lot in these fields.
Freebies such as television, laptop, fan, free bus pass for students and Rs 1,000 financial assistance for women, among others, has made people lazy. As a result, unemployment crisis has intensified in Tamil Nadu. Over 70 lakh job aspirants appeared for various exams under the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) but only 5,000 got jobs.
Similarly, due to lack of manpower in the state, over one crore migrant workers are working here. Soon, they will decide the future of Tamil Nadu.”
“Countries such as Venezuela were crippled due to freebies and subsidies, and other countries should learn from it. Political parties are announcing freebies in competition with one another.
Now, AIADMK has announced free refrigerators for people. The priority of Dravidian parties is not the welfare of people but to loot them. Natural resources are being looted in Tamil Nadu and taken to other states. Law and order situation is also poor and crimes such as rape and murder have become rampant under the DMK government,” he said.
Campaigning in Dharmapuri, he said, "For 10 years, we have been travelling on the path of democracy but have never won. We are not disheartened. We are one of the biggest parties in the state. We believe in people and will fight for them.
Our main aim in contesting the election is to provide clean water, education, healthcare and uninterrupted electricity to the people, which the DMK and the AIADMK have failed to provide.
The freebies have led to a hike in electricity cost, taxes and registration charges for land, but people have been denied necessities. Both these governments have been repeatedly favoring private businesses over governance and this needs to change."
NTK’s candidates from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri
Uthangarai (reserved): Megala
Bargur: Kavin
Krishnagiri: Suganthi Parthiban
Veppanahalli: R Nagaraj
Hosur: R Stalin
Thalli: Narasimman
Palacode: Boopathi Ramasamy
Pennagaram: K Palaniammal
Dharmapuri: K Santhalakshmi
Harur: A Anitha
Pappireddipatti: Archana Tamilaruvi