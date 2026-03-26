Friendly contest' clouds INDIA bloc's prospects in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A “friendly contest” between INDIA allies in some constituencies, particularly between the Congress and the DMK, is clouding the prospects of the alliance in the Assembly election in Puducherry.

The two major parties will be pitted against each other in least six constituencies in Union Territory, unless their candidates withdraw their nominations on the final day of withdrawal (March 26). The candidates, however, have already started campaigning against each other.

The delay in seat-share arrangement, which materialised only after the end of deadline to file nominations, has led to this piquant situation. The alliance settled on a formula for the 30-member Assembly, with the Congress contesting 16 seats and the DMK and allies (including VCK and Left parties) sharing the remaining 14. The DMK announced candidates for 13 constituencies and allotted Ozhukarai to the VCK. But candidates of both the parties had already filed nominations in constituencies where no consensus could be reached.

Congress candidates currently in the race in constituencies allotted to the DMK include former minister MOHF Shahjahan (Kalapet), R Kumaran (Raj Bhavan), Ragupathy (Mangalam), K Velu (Thirubuvanai) and Sakthivel Prabhu (Karaikal South). They have already begun campaigning despite instructions from party leadership to withdraw.

Only in Nellithope, Congress nominee Anandbabu Natarajan indicated willingness to withdraw his papers. Filing of nominations by VCK, CPM and CPI in constituencies allotted to Congress and DMK had added to the confusion.

The CPI filed nominations in two constituencies — Thattanchavady, allotted to the Congress, and Ozhukarai allotted to the VCK.