HR&CE decision to stop temple car festival at Perur Patteeswarar Temple draws condemnation from parties

COIMBATORE: The decision of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to not conduct the temple car festival this year at the nearly 2,000-year-old Perur Patteeswarar Temple, citing instability in the wooden structure of the temple car, has sparked outrage among devotees and political parties.

According to HR&CE sources, after obtaining approval from the commissioner, a pooja was performed on November 27, 2025, to commence work on a new temple car with the help of donors, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.41 crore. However, with the 10-day Panguni Uthiram festival set to start with the flag-hoisting ceremony on March 23, officials decided to use the existing temple car for this year's celebrations.

Subsequently, the executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was requested to inspect the stability of the car. Based on the instructions, renovation work was undertaken. After renovation, the executive engineer and temple staff again found that the supporting beams (aatharakattaikal) of the temple car were unstable.

"Considering the unstable condition of the temple car and concerns over devotees' safety, we have decided not to conduct the car festival on March 29. However, alternative arrangements have been made. All other rituals will be conducted as usual, and on the day of the car festival, a canopied car (sapparam) procession of the deity will be held. Steps will also be taken to complete the new temple car by next year," a HR&CE official said.