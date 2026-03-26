Infrastructure woes take centre stage as voters in Madurai seek concrete solutions

MADURAI: With the election season gathering steam, residents across six Assembly constituencies -- Madurai East, West, North, South, Central, and Thiruparankundram -- that together share Madurai city areas have reiterated their demand for action on long-pending civic issues, alleging that little has changed since the last Assembly election.
Underground drainage (UGD) networks and poor roads and solid waste management continue to dominate public discourse in the temple city, with voters increasingly linking these persistent gaps to their electoral expectations. With civic issues remaining unresolved across constituencies, voters said they expect political parties to offer concrete assurances and time-bound action plans.
In Madurai East, residents of annexed areas such as Panangadi voiced their frustration over the absence of basic amenities even a decade after the region was brought under the corporation limits. P Selvam, a resident, said, "We have been paying taxes for over nine years, but are yet to receive proper UGD and water connections. Newly laid roads won't last if they are going to be dug up later for these works," adding that people in these areas are hoping for assured development from the next government.
Environmental concerns have taken center stage in Madurai Central, where the condition of the Vaigai river remains a sore point. "Despite repeated project announcements, the river continues to be plagued by garbage dumping, sewage discharge, and invasive weeds," said M Raja of Mela Ponnagaram, describing the state of the river -- integral to the city's identity -- as "pathetic".
In Madurai South, overflowing drains have become a recurring ordeal. "Open drains and UGD lines frequently spill onto the streets," said K K Saravanan of Balarangapuram, urging authorities to take immediate corrective action.
Madurai West, particularly low-lying areas such as Sellur, continues to grapple with ageing drainage infrastructure. "Decades-old UGD lines are prone to frequent clogging, leading to sewage backflow into residential areas. Poor stormwater drains only add to the waterlogging during monsoon," said M Sankara Pandian, who also called for measures to prevent sewage from entering irrigation canals within the city.
Meanwhile, Madurai North residents pointed to delays in the ongoing civic projects. One T Nagendran alleged that projects such as the Panthalkudi canal works have progressed at a slow pace. "Sewage stagnation near Kansapuram Main Road is causing severe hardship. Authorities must expedite the work," he said, adding that the Mattuthavani vegetable market needs urgent upgrades.
Similar demands emerged from the Thiruparankundram constituency, where residents sought basic infrastructure, including UGD facilities, in newly added and extended areas.