Infrastructure woes take centre stage as voters in Madurai seek concrete solutions

MADURAI: With the election season gathering steam, residents across six Assembly constituencies -- Madurai East, West, North, South, Central, and Thiruparankundram -- that together share Madurai city areas have reiterated their demand for action on long-pending civic issues, alleging that little has changed since the last Assembly election.

Underground drainage (UGD) networks and poor roads and solid waste management continue to dominate public discourse in the temple city, with voters increasingly linking these persistent gaps to their electoral expectations. With civic issues remaining unresolved across constituencies, voters said they expect political parties to offer concrete assurances and time-bound action plans.

In Madurai East, residents of annexed areas such as Panangadi voiced their frustration over the absence of basic amenities even a decade after the region was brought under the corporation limits. P Selvam, a resident, said, "We have been paying taxes for over nine years, but are yet to receive proper UGD and water connections. Newly laid roads won't last if they are going to be dug up later for these works," adding that people in these areas are hoping for assured development from the next government.

Environmental concerns have taken center stage in Madurai Central, where the condition of the Vaigai river remains a sore point. "Despite repeated project announcements, the river continues to be plagued by garbage dumping, sewage discharge, and invasive weeds," said M Raja of Mela Ponnagaram, describing the state of the river -- integral to the city's identity -- as "pathetic".