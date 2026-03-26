Night shutdown of flyovers in Coimbatore angers motorists

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police's decision to shut down key flyovers at night has drawn sharp criticism from motorists and residents, who argue that the move is causing inconvenience rather than improving safety.

In recent weeks, the police have been closing major flyovers, including the GD Naidu Flyover on Avinashi Road, the C Subramaniam Flyover connecting Ukkadam and Aathupalam, and the Trichy Road flyover, between 11 pm and 6 am. Officials have cited concerns such as fatal accidents, illegal street racing, and social media activities on these stretches during late hours.

However, the decision has not gone down well with the public. On Sunday, heavy traffic congestion was reported on Avinashi Road as the GD Naidu Flyover remained closed. The situation worsened as a large number of people were returning to the city after the Ramzan Eid holiday and the extended weekend.

Motorists alleged that the absence of adequate police presence further compounded the issue. "Closing the flyover is not a solution. It only pushes all the traffic onto already crowded service roads. They say, 'Burn not your house to scare away the mice'.

But the Coimbatore police have been exactly doing that and making everyone's life miserable," said R Karthik, a commuter from Peelamedu who was stuck in traffic for over an hour.