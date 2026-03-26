Off the cuff: NJP in limbo as AIADMK-led NDA reveals candidates, Shanmugam awaits clarity

Caught between lotus and leaves
The AIADMK-led NDA unveiled its candidates, but the New Justice Party (NJP) was left in limbo. Founder A C Shanmugam continued to await clarity on seat allocation, with no word forthcoming on Wednesday. Party cadre remained glued to TV screens, flipping channels for updates that never came. Attempts to reach their leader proved futile. Uncertainty loomed over a possible berth in North Arcot, triggering a barrage of unanswered calls. Sources suggested that with Edappadi K Palaniswami reluctant to align with the BJP symbol, Shanmugam finds himself caught between the lotus and the two leaves
Rajalakshmi Sampath
Bumpy ride to the ballot
Councillors of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), cutting across party lines, have urged the commissioner to repair damaged roads leading to polling booths. A councillor quipped that even those inclined towards the DMK might rethink after navigating cratered stretches. Stressing the need for swift action, they called for patchwork repairs, if not full relaying, on a war footing. Responding to the concerns, officials maintained that most roads near booths are in good condition, with only a few minor stretches requiring attention, adding that necessary repairs would be carried out shortly
Aravind Raj