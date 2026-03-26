Off the cuff: NJP in limbo as AIADMK-led NDA reveals candidates, Shanmugam awaits clarity

Bumpy ride to the ballot

Councillors of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), cutting across party lines, have urged the commissioner to repair damaged roads leading to polling booths. A councillor quipped that even those inclined towards the DMK might rethink after navigating cratered stretches. Stressing the need for swift action, they called for patchwork repairs, if not full relaying, on a war footing. Responding to the concerns, officials maintained that most roads near booths are in good condition, with only a few minor stretches requiring attention, adding that necessary repairs would be carried out shortly

Aravind Raj