PMK cadre rejoice as party gets allotted preferred seats

CHENNAI: PMK cadre have expressed satisfaction over the allocation of 18 Assembly seats to the party, stating that a majority of them are among the party’s traditional strongholds.

On Tuesday, the PMK, led by S Anbumani Ramadoss, had submitted a list of 30 favourable constituencies to the AIADMK leadership for the 18 constituencies it had been allotted in the alliance. Of these, the party has been allotted 11, according to party sources.

Contending that the selection reflected PMK’s grassroots presence and past electoral performance, they pointed out that the party had secured notable vote shares in several of these segments during the 2016 Assembly elections when it had contested on its own.

Among the allocated constituencies (see table), Dharmapuri, Pennagaram and Salem (West) are currently represented by PMK MLAs. Party sources noted that in the 2016 polls, the PMK had secured significant vote shares in Dharmapuri (27.34%), Pennagaram (29.25%), Salem (West) (14.81%), Vriddhachalam (15.85%), Sholingur (24.08%), Kattumannarkoil (SC) (15.67%), Thiruporur (13.98%), Uthiramerur (12.19%), Jayankondam (25.85%), Gingee (14.18%) and Vikravandi (23.19%).

A party district secretary, requesting anonymity, said that these 11 constituencies could be considered favourable based on past performance. “The party has a proven support base in these areas,” he said.