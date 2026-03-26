Sholinganallur booming electorate, urban chaos and unresolved civic woes shape key battleground

CHENNAI: Formed in 2011 after the delimitation exercise, Sholinganallur not only instantly became the Assembly segment with the biggest electorate in the state but also the constituency that exemplified the urbanisation that Tamil Nadu has been witnessing around its major cities and the resultant “rurban” issues that come to the fore.

Comprising the highly urbanised Chennai’s famous IT corridor and the peri-urban areas surrounding it, Sholinganallur has remained a constituency that struggles to catch up with the rapid urbanisation happening largely in an unplanned manner. Though located on the fringes of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), with some parts of it coming under the civic body, the constituency technically comes under Chengalpattu district.

The size of its electorate jumped sharply from around 3.5 lakh in 2011 to 5.75 lakh in 2016 and 6.98 lakh in 2021, mainly driven by the successive governments resettling low-income families who were living along the banks of Cooum and Adyar rivers without patta to large apartment complexes built in Perumbakkam and Ezhil Nagar localities. The recently concluded Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) has brought down the size of the electorate sharply to 5.37 lakh.

In the 2011 election when the DMK faced a huge anti-incumbency wave across the state, the AIADMK won Sholinganallur with its candidate K P Kandan defeating VCK’s S S Balaji, who contested as part of the DMK alliance, by a wide margin of over 27%.