Student fractures spinal cord after falling from tree to collect wood for cooking in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy studying in a private school sustained a spinal cord injury after falling from a tree. The incident occurred at his school premises near Periyanaickenpakayam, after the hostel warden allegedly forced him to climb a tree to break wood for cooking purposes, as the hostel had run out of LPG.

The boy, M Nandhakumar, of G Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore, is a Class 12 student studying in the school by staying in the school's hostel.

Police said, on March 19 around 11 am, the hostel warden, Rajkumar, allegedly involved students from the hostel to collect wood for cooking purposes due to unavailability of LPG in the hostel kitchen.

Rajkumar instructed Nandhakumar to climb on a tree situated in the campus, to break withered branches when he allegedly fell down from the tree which was over 20-feet in height and sustained a spinal cord injury. He was taken to a private hospital at Jothipuram where he is undergoing treatment.