Subway to come up at Coimbatore's Arivoli Nagar junction on Western Bypass

COIMBATORE: A long-pending demand for improved road safety at the Arivoli Nagar junction on the Western Ring Road has gained traction after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old college student.

The junction, located along the recently inaugurated 11.8-km Western Bypass Road stretching from Mylkal to Madampatti, has been flagged by residents as an accident risk zone for months. The project, built at `250 crore, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The accident involved a goods vehicle colliding with a passenger auto at the intersection where Arivoli Nagar Road meets the high-speed corridor near Kuniyamuthur. The impact proved fatal for a young student, while four others sustained injuries. The incident triggered protests, with residents blocking traffic and accusing authorities of neglecting repeated warnings.

Locals say they had earlier appealed to the highways department to construct either a subway or an overbridge at the junction to ensure safer crossing. However, the proposal was allegedly turned down due to financial and administrative constraints. "Accidents occur frequently here due to the lack of safety measures. We had raised this issue when the road was being laid, but no action was taken," residents said, expressing frustration.

Following the recent tragedy, officials have now prepared a proposal to construct a subway at an estimated cost of `2.5 crore and submitted it for government approval. According to the highways department, a suitable place has been identified near the junction to construct a 16m subway.

However, officials noted that the final cost could exceed initial estimates and may require modifications to the existing road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, measures such as a roundabout, speed breakers, and additional safety measures are being implemented to reduce accident risks.