Temperatures set to climb 2-4 degree celsius above normal in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil nadu is likely to see a steady rise in daytime temperatures, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting an increase of 2°C to 4°C above normal in isolated pockets from March 27 onwards.

V R Durai, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said dry weather is likely to prevail across the state. The forecast suggests that maximum temperatures will remain near normal until March 26. They will rise above the normal levels between March 27 and March 29. The rise is expected to be more pronounced in interior districts, where temperatures may potentially push above 30°C.

Synoptic conditions, including an upper air cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and a trough extending from Marathwada to coastal Karnataka, are influencing the current weather pattern. However, rainfall activity remains limited.

Light rain is likely only over isolated districts near the Western Ghat from March 28 onwards. The rest of the state is expected to remain largely dry.

The weather centre forecast Chennai to experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 33°C to 34°C over the next two days.

Wednesday saw a maximum temperature of 32.7°C and a minimum of 25.1°C.