TN polls: Stalin to launch DMK campaign from Tiruvarur on April 2

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to formally kick off his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 2, marking a key moment in the ruling party’s bid to stay in power.

The campaign will begin with a series of public meetings and outreach programmes in important constituencies, starting from Tiruvarur. The launch is expected to be a high-profile affair, with senior leaders from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) joining the Chief Minister.

During the campaign, Stalin is likely to highlight the government’s performance and flagship welfare schemes, while seeking a fresh mandate from voters. A major focus will be on promoting the “Dravidian Model” of governance, underlining achievements in social welfare, infrastructure, and economic growth.

The elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which has 234 seats, are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23.

Meanwhile, political activity has intensified across the state. Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), launched his campaign in Mylapore on Wednesday.

Stalin is expected to campaign extensively across Tamil Nadu and wrap up his tour in his constituency of Kolathur on April 21. He is also likely to file his nomination on April 6.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also be actively campaigning across the state.

The DMK is expected to release its election manifesto and candidate list by the end of this week, as alliance negotiations and seat-sharing arrangements near completion.