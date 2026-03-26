TVK chief Vijay files police complaint against Ponraj Vellaichamy over alleged derogatory remarks on women

Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday approached the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Chennai and submitted a formal complaint against political commentator Ponraj, seeking strict legal action over alleged derogatory remarks against women.

In his petition dated March 26, Vijay alleged that Ponraj, whom he described as a staunch supporter of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had been “continuously speaking in an indecent and demeaning manner” about women across Tamil Nadu.

The complaint specifically states that Ponraj had used a word “ implicitly implying that all women in Tamil Nadu, including mothers, sisters and daughters, are prostitutes,” and described such remarks as “extremely degrading” to the dignity of women.

Vijay further said that women, who are “held in high respect and reverence in Tamil culture”, were being insulted through such statements. He alleged that Ponraj had “crossed all limits of decency” and continued making such remarks under the belief that his proximity to the ruling establishment would shield him from accountability.

Claiming that such comments amounted to an affront to the entire women’s community in the state, Vijay urged the police to take “strict legal action” against Ponraj and ensure protection of the “dignity and honour” of women in Tamil Nadu.

The TVK chief had earlier condemned the remarks publicly and on Thursday visited the DGP office in Mylapore in person to press for action. He was accompanied by party functionary Sengottaiyan during the submission of the complaint.

The issue has sparked political attention, with the complaint directly linking the alleged remarks to broader concerns over public discourse and respect for women in the state.