Vijay-themed collectibles a hit this election season

CHENNAI: The sale of party merchandise peaking during election season is not a new phenomenon. However, the 2026 election seems to have brought in a shift, both in terms of the items being sold and the demand. This change is primarily driven by the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, which seems to enjoy considerable support among youngsters.

A new range of products from curated kits and hoodies to polo T-shirts, chudidhars, and LED signage for rallies is becoming more visible this election season. A search for merchandise on popular e-commerce platforms shows a stark difference in the list and range of items available for TVK compared to other established parties like the DMK and the AIADMK.

Vendors report demand for customised gift boxes, digital display boards, and themed accessories that are popular among youngsters. Gen Z entrepreneurs are designing and selling creative merchandise through online platforms, dedicated websites, and social media.

D Priyadarshini (24) from Erode says Vijay-themed collectibles are fast becoming a poll-season hit. She runs a small home-based craft business.

For the past two years, she has been making frames, keychains, and other accessories, receiving barely 8-10 orders a month, depending on pricing. However, the launch of TVK-themed products has resulted in a surge in her sales, with a minimum of 150 orders a month, with products priced at Rs 299. “We are making chocolate boxes with customised Vijay figurines, along with keychains, stickers, and charms,” she says. “The sales are largely driven by TVK cadre, but also include children and elders,” she adds.