Vijay-themed collectibles a hit this election season

CHENNAI: The sale of party merchandise peaking during election season is not a new phenomenon. However, the 2026 election seems to have brought in a shift, both in terms of the items being sold and the demand. This change is primarily driven by the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, which seems to enjoy considerable support among youngsters.
A new range of products from curated kits and hoodies to polo T-shirts, chudidhars, and LED signage for rallies is becoming more visible this election season. A search for merchandise on popular e-commerce platforms shows a stark difference in the list and range of items available for TVK compared to other established parties like the DMK and the AIADMK.
Vendors report demand for customised gift boxes, digital display boards, and themed accessories that are popular among youngsters. Gen Z entrepreneurs are designing and selling creative merchandise through online platforms, dedicated websites, and social media.
D Priyadarshini (24) from Erode says Vijay-themed collectibles are fast becoming a poll-season hit. She runs a small home-based craft business.
For the past two years, she has been making frames, keychains, and other accessories, receiving barely 8-10 orders a month, depending on pricing. However, the launch of TVK-themed products has resulted in a surge in her sales, with a minimum of 150 orders a month, with products priced at Rs 299. “We are making chocolate boxes with customised Vijay figurines, along with keychains, stickers, and charms,” she says. “The sales are largely driven by TVK cadre, but also include children and elders,” she adds.
Santhosh (40), who runs a T-shirt retail outlet in Poonamallee, says younger, new-age cadre are demanding different styles.
“Cadre from the DMK and the AIADMK usually purchase regular printed T-shirts or traditional items like shawls and flags. In contrast, TVK orders focus on material, quality, and style, and customers are willing to pay higher prices.
Many young and middle-aged adults are opting for different stitching styles, such as oversized T-shirts and hoodies. T-shirts are preferred for branding as they are reusable, unlike flags or shawls. Even woman members are wearing T-shirts over sarees as a unique style,” he says.
M Marimuthu (48), who manufactures T-shirts in Tiruppur, says demand from the TVK and the DMK is higher compared to traditional parties. “Mufflers are in demand. Veshtis and sarees are still selling, but flags are not moving as much,” he says.
Beyond knitwear, campaign gear is also seeing increased demand. M Kamal Sudhakar (45) from Pudukkottai sells LED signages with party symbols for use in night campaigns. “These lights, which cost around `2,000, are trending this year,” he says.
Traditionally, poll merchandise is produced by suppliers in towns such as Tiruppur and Sivakasi and distributed through small-scale vendors operating outside party offices. Grassroots functionaries purchase dhotis, sarees, flags, and leaders’ portraits from these vendors.
However, they are not witnessing the usual surge, with many perhaps shifting to online purchases.Many of these vendors are closely linked to parties. S Jagatheeshwaran (43), a second-generation vendor, has been selling outside a DMK party office for nearly 20 years.
A Elumalai (57) has spent over four decades outside an AIADMK party office. Both vendors report a slight uptick in demand, but have yet to witness a significant surge, “Selling at the party office is enough for my livelihood. I came here inspired by MGR; otherwise, there is no steady income in this business,” said Elumalai.