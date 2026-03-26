Vijayabhaskar goes on early campaign push in Karur to have edge over Senthil Balaji

KARUR: AIADMK Karur district secretary MR Vijayabhaskar, who has been named as candidate for the third consecutive time, hit the ground running a month ago with a clear agenda of defeating arch-rival and DMK heavyweight V Senthil Balaji.

The former minister started campaigning in February, and has so far covered nearly 50% in rural areas and 30% within corporation limits, said S Thiruvika, presidium chairman of AIADMK Karur unit. During his campaign, Vijayabhaskar highlighted corruption charges against Senthil Balaji. In fact, he accused Senthilbalaji of setting up several sheds across Karur allegedly to confine voters. The latter, however, has denied the charges.

“Our aim is to oust corrupt Senthil Balaji and pave the way for Karur’s development. There are 12 panchayats in Karur and Thanthoni unions and we have completed door-to-door campaign in 10 of them, including Vangal, Manmangalam, Kathapparai, Narur Vadapagam, Thirumanilaiyur,” Thiruvika said.

Vijayabhaskar who served as transport minister during 2016-21 in Edappadi K Palaniswami cabinet, by defeating Congress candidate K Subramanian, made his maiden entry to the Assembly in 2006 from Karur, defeating DMK’s Vasugi Murugesan. In 2021, he lost to Senthil Balaji.

Some AIADMK functionaries denied the allegation that the party has been resorting to personal attacks instead of raising constructive allegations. “Until a few months ago, Senthil Balaji did not visit the constituency.

The only thing he did was abandon the `420 crore project to construct a barrage on the Cauvery river near Pugalur. He even shifted the already-chosen site for the new bus stand, and constructed it closer to the city,” said Vijayabhaskar.