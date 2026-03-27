25 outfits, parties join hands with Velmurugan’s TaVK

CHENNAI: A large number of smaller parties and community organisations have come together under the banner of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK), led by T Velmurugan, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to the list released by the party, the alliance includes over 25 outfits, many of them representing specific communities and regional interests.

These include groups such as the Kongu Vettuva Gounder Munnetra Sangam, Jananayaga Puligal Katchi, Dravida Makkal Puratchi Kazhagam, and Tamil Nadu Mannurimai Katchi. Welfare associations and rights-based organisations have also joined the front.