Tamil Nadu

25 outfits, parties join hands with Velmurugan’s TaVK

According to the list released by the party, the alliance includes over 25 outfits, many of them representing specific communities and regional interests.
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief Velmurugan
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief Velmurugan(File Photo | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A large number of smaller parties and community organisations have come together under the banner of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK), led by T Velmurugan, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to the list released by the party, the alliance includes over 25 outfits, many of them representing specific communities and regional interests.

These include groups such as the Kongu Vettuva Gounder Munnetra Sangam, Jananayaga Puligal Katchi, Dravida Makkal Puratchi Kazhagam, and Tamil Nadu Mannurimai Katchi. Welfare associations and rights-based organisations have also joined the front.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026
T Velmurugan
TaVK

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com