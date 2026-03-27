75-year-old kills elderly neighbour for gold in Coimbatore; cigarette butts land her in cop net

COIMBATORE: More than a month after an elderly woman was murdered in Pollachi, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested her 75-year-old neighbour in a case of murder for gain. She was remanded in Coimbatore prison on Thursday.

The accused, N Saroja (75), allegedly killed her friend and neighbour Visalatchi (77) and stole her gold jewellery.

Saroja attempted to mislead investigators by planting false evidence at the crime scene, including discarded cigarette butts, an empty liquor bottle, and snack wrappers, to create the impression that the crime was committed by a man under the influence of alcohol, the police said. Visalatchi, a widow, had been living alone at her residence in Anbu Nagar, after the death of her husband Rajagopal, a retired TNEB staffer.

On February 21, her son Namachivayam visited the house after she failed to answer his calls. Finding the door locked from the inside, he checked through a window and found her dead. During inquiry, police found that 85 sovereigns of gold had gone missing. A case was registered by the Pollachi West (Bazaar) police.