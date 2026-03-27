Agriculture speciality shops in Tiruchy to boost farmers’ income and reduce post-harvest loss

TIRUCHY: The Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri-Business has embarked on a move to set up new agro-based start-ups, also called speciality shops, with an increased focus on reducing post-harvest losses and increasing farmer’s income through value addition.
This initiative will facilitate entrepreneurs in procuring fruits and millets directly from farmers and the members of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), and thereby enabling mutual growth and increasing farmer’s income through value addition.
Marketing committees under the department have established six infrastructures at Uzhavar Santhai in Thennur, office of Seed and Organic Certification in Puthur, the Joint Director of Agriculture office in Mannarpuram, the agri-marketing department in Palakkarai, KK Nagar and Thiruverumbur.
B Srivignesh from Musiri has set up fruit and dry fruit ice cream parlours at Thennur and Palakkarai. Another entrepreneur has started a wood cold-pressed oil mill, and vegetable and fruit sales outlet at KK Nagar. The facility at the JD office will soon be occupied, officials said.
Srivignesh established his ice cream unit at Karikali in Musiri, Tiruchy two years ago and launched retail outlet at Uzhavar Santhai and Palakkarai a month ago attracting a large number of footfalls, he said.
“Unlike the ice creams available in the market, we use raw fruits, dry fruits, butter, milk, milk powder, double refined white sugar. Others often use milk, water, preservatives, and artificial colouring. While they use fruit pulp, we grind fresh fruits to make ice cream. Ours is completely natural. Even diabetic patients and those with sinus issues can consume it,” he said.
As Srivignesh has a tie up with a Farmers Producer Company in Thottiam, he procures millets from them. Similarly, the entrepreneur involved in oil mill business is procuring groundnuts, gingelly, coconut for oil extraction from farmers.
Since the outlets operate within the premises of agriculture and marketing offices, authorities facilitate direct interaction between farmers and start-ups, enabling trade without middlemen. This ensures fair prices for farmers while start-ups get quality produce at their door steps, officials said.
S Swarna Bharathi, Deputy Director, Agri Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchy told TNIE that marketing committee is established by the government to regulate the buying and selling of agricultural produce, ensure fair prices for farmers and reduce the role of middlemen.
“Marketing committees have created infrastructure to support both farmers and start-ups while also mobilizing funds by collecting rent from the shops,” she added.