Agriculture speciality shops in Tiruchy to boost farmers’ income and reduce post-harvest loss

TIRUCHY: The Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri-Business has embarked on a move to set up new agro-based start-ups, also called speciality shops, with an increased focus on reducing post-harvest losses and increasing farmer’s income through value addition.

This initiative will facilitate entrepreneurs in procuring fruits and millets directly from farmers and the members of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), and thereby enabling mutual growth and increasing farmer’s income through value addition.

Marketing committees under the department have established six infrastructures at Uzhavar Santhai in Thennur, office of Seed and Organic Certification in Puthur, the Joint Director of Agriculture office in Mannarpuram, the agri-marketing department in Palakkarai, KK Nagar and Thiruverumbur.

B Srivignesh from Musiri has set up fruit and dry fruit ice cream parlours at Thennur and Palakkarai. Another entrepreneur has started a wood cold-pressed oil mill, and vegetable and fruit sales outlet at KK Nagar. The facility at the JD office will soon be occupied, officials said.

Srivignesh established his ice cream unit at Karikali in Musiri, Tiruchy two years ago and launched retail outlet at Uzhavar Santhai and Palakkarai a month ago attracting a large number of footfalls, he said.