AIADMK may wrap up seat talks with small parties, release its final list today

CHENNAI: Though AIADMK has completed allocation of seats and constituencies to all the major allies of NDA in Tamil Nadu, last-minute bargaining of seats by smaller allies is still on. AIADMK may announce its second and final list of candidates on Friday.

New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam, whose party was not allotted any seat, called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Thursday and held discussions. Shanmugam, however, did not meet the press.

Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam president Bharathan, who called on EPS, later told reporters that his party has been allocated one seat in the NDA and that it would be contesting on AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol. Bharathan said his party has sought either Srirangam or Mannachanallur constituency, and an announcement is likely on Friday.

Meanwhile, Puratchi Bharatham leaders said they would not hesitate to contest on their own if AIADMK fails to allocate more seats. Party chief Poovai M Jagan Moorthy could not be reached for comment. On Thursday, TMMK leader John Pandian, who has been allocated the Rajapalayam seat, said a discussion is on regarding the symbol on which the party would contest.

The AIADMK is expected to announce the allocation of seats to NJP and the Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday.

In another development, unhappy over TMC (M) president GK Vasan’s decision to contest on the BJP’s lotus symbol in all five constituencies allotted to it, party functionaries Biju Chacko and V Purushothaman resigned from their posts.