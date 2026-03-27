Can AIADMK breach DMK fort?

DINDIGUL: Unlike many politicians, DMK’s I Periyasamy has consistently shown that he has the common touch and that is why he is so well loved by the people of Athoor, a constituency well-nursed by him over the years and won six times out of eight contests in state Assembly elections. Being an incumbent for years is often seen as a disadvantage, but Periyasamy is a political force to be reckoned with considering his election track record.

The 73-year-old sitting MLA and Minister for Rural Development started his political career way back in the 1970s. Periyasamy made headlines when he attempted to block the entry of former CM M G Ramachandran to Batlagundu for an election campaign in 1973.

This caught the attention of former CM and DMK president M Karunanidhi, and Periyasamy’s political career gained momentum, with him becoming Batlagundu union chairman in 1986 and then entering the Assembly in 1989 from Athoor constituency. Of the eight times Periyasamy contested from Athoor, he faced defeat only twice – in 1991 and 2001.

Carved out from Nilakottai in 1951, Athoor, situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats, is an entirely rural constituency, with its economy deeply rooted in agriculture and horticulture, with paddy and maize serving as the primary crops for over four decades. The Assembly seat exhibits a diverse demographic composition, comprising communities such as Vanniyars, Kallars, Reddiyars, Kavundars, and SC groups across all segments.