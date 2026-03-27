Can AIADMK breach DMK fort?

DINDIGUL: Unlike many politicians, DMK’s I Periyasamy has consistently shown that he has the common touch and that is why he is so well loved by the people of Athoor, a constituency well-nursed by him over the years and won six times out of eight contests in state Assembly elections. Being an incumbent for years is often seen as a disadvantage, but Periyasamy is a political force to be reckoned with considering his election track record.
The 73-year-old sitting MLA and Minister for Rural Development started his political career way back in the 1970s. Periyasamy made headlines when he attempted to block the entry of former CM M G Ramachandran to Batlagundu for an election campaign in 1973.
This caught the attention of former CM and DMK president M Karunanidhi, and Periyasamy’s political career gained momentum, with him becoming Batlagundu union chairman in 1986 and then entering the Assembly in 1989 from Athoor constituency. Of the eight times Periyasamy contested from Athoor, he faced defeat only twice – in 1991 and 2001.
Carved out from Nilakottai in 1951, Athoor, situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats, is an entirely rural constituency, with its economy deeply rooted in agriculture and horticulture, with paddy and maize serving as the primary crops for over four decades. The Assembly seat exhibits a diverse demographic composition, comprising communities such as Vanniyars, Kallars, Reddiyars, Kavundars, and SC groups across all segments.
Athoor resident B Pandi says the political landscape in Athoor taluk has undergone many changes over the last two decades, with the ruling party currently holding a dominant position. “Periyasamy has managed to secure a favourable standing in the constituency, largely due to his grassroots efforts and field work.
Whether it’s inaugurating a PDS shop or a school building, he actively seized every opportunity to connect with people. Beyond official events, he attends weddings and cultural programmes when invited. At times, he even pauses his journeys to engage with locals and address their concerns,” he adds.
Another resident K Madan says, “Periyasamy comes from a farming background and has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by farmers. Although he belongs to a different community, he maintains strong relationships with people from various communities in his taluk including Vanniyar, Kovundar, Reddiar, and Kallar. He presents himself as a unifying figure, thus making him an ideal choice for the constituency.”
However, the AIADMK also remains steadfast in its resolve to mount a strong challenge.
P Gopi, secretary, Athoor union of AIADMK, says, “Athoor Assembly segment comprises seven town panchayats, where the youth appear disillusioned with DMK’s governance. This sentiment is likely to have a notable impact on the upcoming polls.
The rural middle class has been hit hard by a sharp increase in property and professional taxes. For instance, the property tax in Sithayankottai town panchayat has doubled, and professional taxes have surged from Rs 310 to Rs 720 just within a year. Water taxes have also seen a hike. In a bid to mitigate public dissatisfaction, Periyasamy has resorted to distributing gift hampers.”
So, the prospects of the DMK deputy general secretary in this election do not seem promising, he adds.
Seconding him, AIADMK (East) deputy secretary T R Vijaya Balamurugan says, “Over the years, he solidified his standing through a combination of financial influence and political clout. However, public sentiments now seem to be shifting.
Many residents from Chinnalapatti and nearby areas have expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceive as the ineffective governance of the DMK leadership. Communities such as the Vokkaliga Gowdas (Kannada), Devanga Chettiars, and Kurumba Gounders collectively hold a voter base of roughly 90,000.”
Though 30 people have submitted petitions to the AIADMK expressing their interest in contesting from Athoor, the list does not have any promising personalities who could match Periyasamy’s stature.
Party sources say the probable candidates are: R Vijaya Balamurugan, B Chinnathambi, C Viswanathan, and Kottaisamy.
Though the DMK is yet to announce the candidate for Athoor, Periyasamy is most likely to be fielded again by the party.