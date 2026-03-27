Chennai court junks Ramadoss’ plea, refuses to freeze poll symbol

CHENNAI: In a big relief to PMK led by Anbumani Ramadoss, a city civil court in Chennai refused to order freezing of the poll symbol allotted to him by ECI. The order passed by 13th Assistant City Civil Court judge M Dharmaprabhu said that granting an order to freeze the symbol would disrupt the ongoing poll process.

PMK founder Ramadoss had filed the interlocutory applications seeking directions to ECI to freeze the symbol and stay the order of allotment of the symbol while Vadivel Ravanan, general secretary of the party led by Anbumani, filed two such applications seeking to implead in the case.

“Any interference at this juncture would have the effect of disrupting the ongoing election process which this is not inclined to do,” the judge said. Dismissing the applications filed by Ramadoss, the court said the plaintiff has not established a clear prima facie case.

The judge said that no irreparable injury would be caused to the plaintiff as the rights of the parties can always be adjudicated during the trial stage and appropriate relief can be granted thereafter, if warranted.

He added that Ramadoss can approach ECI and added that the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits and it is for ECI to consider it strictly in accordance with the law.